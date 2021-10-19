A smashing good time

Former Car Club president Caroline Ringle came up with the concept of starting a Car Smash charity event for breast cancer research in 2016.

Jessica Matson, a first-year microbiology and immunology major, recently joined the Car Club and has had an overall positive experience.

“All these guys are really fun to be around, and it’s for a good cause,” Matson said. “My aunt actually recently died of breast cancer so it’s a topic that is pretty important to me, so I love being here.”

The Car Smash was effective for students trying to take a break from midterms and release the pressure from the work they have been doing the past few weeks. It was welcoming to all students who want to get in on the action.

“It just helps people get that midterm anger out in a fun way,” Marquardt said.

The car smashing brought new students to join in on the excitement and discover more about events on campus.

“I just took a test, so I felt like I should get some anger out,” Sophia Stamos, a first-year entry-level masters physician assistant student said.

The Car Club plans to carry on the tradition of the car smash, and if the club doesn’t need the portion of the money in the future they will donate it entirely to breast cancer research.

The fundraiser was originally located in the North Lot but due to a significant lack of foot traffic, the Car Club received permission from Leah Richards, the facilities events coordinator, to relocate to the Hill circle. Only about 20 to 30 people participated the first year, but after the move, around 120 people engaged in the gratifying activity. It solidified the Hill circle as the event’s new home.

“You don’t typically get to smash cars for fun in other clubs,” Matson said. “I would say, it’s like ‘oh let’s watch this presentation,’ like ‘no, let’s smash a car (because) why not?’”