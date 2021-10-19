‘I don’t think that I can do this anymore’: A former RA breaks the silence about mental health and the struggles associated with the position

“You’re going to talk to people about things that are going on in your life and there were times, where I’d say to my friends like ‘I’m sorry, I’m really tired,’” said a former RA who requested to remain anonymous for personal reasons. “‘I’m sorry I’m really out of it, I was up until 4 a.m. last night,’ and then naturally they’d be like, ‘why?’”

Sugebo isn’t the only RA at Quinnipiac to leave due to the mental toll the position can entail.

“I know there are a lot of RAs that I work with that had really, really stressful situations that took a toll on their mental health,” said a current RA who also wishes to be anonymous for job security. “Some of them even left being a RA because, I guess they didn’t know that could’ve happened to them.”

Despite RAs receiving eight to nine hours of mental health training and certification for 15 weeks in a semester, there are resources available on-campus for those who seek further assistance.

However, there are currently seven full-time and no part-time counselors as Director of Counseling Services Ariela Reder told The Chronicle. With an enrollment total of nearly 9,800 students, the ratio is 1,400 students to one counselor.

Sugebo was able to receive help from Counseling Services, but stressing self-care as an RA, or in general, is equally important.

“Sometimes you need to take a step back and recognize that self-care matters, that we have to sleep well, we have to eat well, we have to take care of ourselves,” Velez said. “You aren’t ever going to be perfect — that is just not a possibility — and so taking time to say you know rest matters too.”

Two years later, Sugebo is pursuing a master’s degree in public relations. After leaving her position as an RA she has seen significant improvements in her mental health.

“I actually had time to take care of myself in the time I used to spend doing work for Residential Life, which felt great,” Sugebo said. “I was no longer getting exposed to stressful incidents.”

In what is advertised as a financial incentive for tuition assistance with the ability to help others, there’s a lot beneath the surface people don’t normally see — the mental toll.

“I thought that the free room-and-board would be worth it, but I had to remind myself that I’m not going to college to be an RA but to get an education,” Sugebo said.

The Chronicle reached out to Residential Life but did not receive a comment before publication.

It’s not easy being a college student, juggling perfection, extracurriculars and with the added stressor of COVID-19, it can be especially hard. If you or anyone you know is going through a tough time, there are resources available within Quinnipiac’s Counseling Services. There are outside resources available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration or the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sugebo wrote four articles for The Chronicle from 2019-21