Going ghost

If you have never been ghosted before, congratulations. However, there are many people patiently waiting by their phones for a buzz that will never come from someone special.

The most subtle form of rejection is to ghost someone, announcing your lack of feelings for someone without saying a word. There are people who find confrontation anxiety-inducing. It is difficult to look someone in the face and tell them you’re not interested, but I know I would rather have a person tell me they don’t like me instead of viewing my Instagram story like nothing ever happened.

Ghosting may be a silent execution, but it leaves a lasting impact of confusion. An unanswered message might take time to settle in before you realize that person is just not that into you. The person left with unanswered texts wonders where they went wrong or contemplates sending another message.

We are quick to assume that if someone does not reply in a reasonable amount of time, they’re ignoring us. In some cases, they could have a busy schedule or not have an excessive amount of screentime. Then again, when we are invested in another person, we make excuses for why we haven’t heard back when the other person is actually not that into us.

Sometimes words are better left unsaid. The person you’re ghosting may give you the “ick” factor, and it would be rude to confront them and list out all the things you can’t stand. Also, you just might not find them attractive.

People have very different personalities, and their vibes can be miscommunicated. I’m sure I have stopped talking to someone because I didn’t like the way they sent Snapchats. The minor details have a larger impact, and we can’t control how people see us through their phones.