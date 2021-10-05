A fresh look on mental health

With the mental stability of students often put on the back burner in favor of a busy schedule, a day to learn and engage in self care is necessary as students enter the sixth week of classes.

Quinnipiac University’s Counseling Services held its annual Fresh Check Day on Oct. 5, on Bobcat Way. The event raised awareness around mental health issues and suicide prevention.

“Fresh Check Day offers students a fun, relaxing atmosphere, to learn about mental health and suicide prevention,” said Mary Pellitteri, a counselor for the university’s and the event’s organizer. “We hope to increase knowledge regarding mental health issues and introduce steps to take to improve mood and functioning.”

Fresh Check Day has been a fall semester staple at Quinnipiac since 2015. It is associated with the Jordan Porco Foundation, a Hartford-based nonprofit that aims to “challenge stigma by talking openly about mental health.” The organization was founded by the parents of Jordan Porco, a first-year student at Saint Michael’s College who killed himself in 2011.

The lively atmosphere featured interactive booths that each held an important message about mental health. A volunteer instructed students as they checked in to visit five of the 10 booths in exchange for eligibility to win some prizes.

“I think an event like this is important because you never really know what somebody’s going through,” said Abigail Federico, a first-year health science major. “If somebody is struggling in silence, and if they walked outside and see an event going on like this, they’re going to instantly have a bunch of resources and people to talk to and a ton of information about where they can get help if they need it.”

After check-in, every guest was required to attend the booth “nine out of 10,” in recognition of the statistic that one out of 10 college students contemplate suicide. Its goal is for those who do not deal with suicidal thoughts to provide support for those struggling with the far-too-common issue.

Katie Castell, a graduate biomedical sciences student, checked visitors in at the event. She said that she looks forward to Fresh Check Day every year.

“(Mental health awareness) is so important,” Castell said. “I think on college campuses it’s not talked about enough, especially people coming from far away and maybe being far away from their families for the first time, I think it’s really important to make it a not taboo topic to talk about.”