Embrace being single

I’ve given up on waiting for the perfect college relationship to happen to me.

As an avid fiction reader, I’ve had this idea stuck in my head about how college is the perfect time and place to meet the person who I’ll spend the rest of my life with. We would lock eyes across the room at a party, meet in the line at Starbucks or be paired together on a class project.

However, between COVID-19 killing the party mood, Transact mobile ordering and my misfortune in getting assigned class partners, I’ve felt like I’m missing out on a big part of the college experience: romantic relationships.

As someone who hasn’t dated since high school, the idea of dating in college is daunting. From dating apps like Tinder and Bumble to hookup culture, I just couldn’t keep pace. I’d end up ghosting someone before the first date or the conversations about our hobbies would fizzle out.

According to a survey released in 2012, just over 60% of college students have gone on a date while in school. As a member of the remaining 40%, I understand that I’m not alone in the single experience by any means, but it still feels lonely.

So, I’ve decided that I’ve had enough of trying to find a relationship. That isn’t to say if I find the right person I’m not going to show interest, but I don’t think it’s productive for me to put so much energy into an unsuccessful endeavor.

This surrender has led me to think about what I’ve learned from being single throughout my college experience.

The most important lesson I’ve learned is how to be alone. Outside of classes and working with the editorial board of The Chronicle, a majority of my time is spent alone, including Friday nights watching Netflix, writing and meal times. Sure, I hang out with my roommates and other friends at times, but my most constant companion is myself.

The pseudo-isolation of being single is something that I struggle with on occasion, but I’m not really alone. I FaceTime my mom every day, I send TikToks to my best friend and I go to Student Programming Board events on the weekends.

I also find that I am happier now than I have been in past