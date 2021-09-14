Book of the week: ‘A Thousand Ships’ tells the little-regarded story of overlooked mythological women

If you’ve ever studied Greek myth or Homer, the story of “The Iliad” is familiar. The godlike Achilles, the pig-headed Agamemnon, the heartbreaking Helen and the gorgeous Paris all play important roles in Homer’s telling of the Trojan War.

However, “The Iliad” was told and later written from a male perspective. Dozens of women in the Trojan War never got their stories shared. A finalist for the 2020 Women’s Prize for Fiction, “A Thousand Ships” by Natalie Haynes sets out to fix that.

It was interesting that Haynes chose to use Calliope, the Greek goddess of epic poetry and storytelling, and her journey with a poet, presumably Homer, as the backbone of the story. Calliope talks about how she is sick of hearing the stories of heroic men, so she grants the poet only the stories of women. No matter how distraught the stories make the poet, Calliope continues to push them onto him.

“A Thousand Ships” has different chapters that represent the perspectives of different women including slaves, goddesses and queens. Haynes bounces between all the characters, but finds a way to make the story flow well nonetheless.

A particularly interesting choice is that Haynes does not include the perspective of Helen in the story because she is the only female of true significance in “The Iliad.” Her story has been told, it is others’ turn.

Clytemnestra’s plotting to and murdering her husband, Agamemnon, is a surprisingly sympathetic story. It’s even more impactful after the story of her daughter, Iphigenia,