Why Paramount+ should be your next go-to streaming service

Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have been go-to options for many, but Paramount+ should be on everybody’s list. Paramount+ made its debut on March 4. It was originally marketed as a rebranding of CBS All Access with a more diverse library. The streaming platform’s content is owned by its parent company, ViacomCBS.

Like most well-equipped streaming services, Paramount+also has original content. Some more notable titles include the “iCarly” reboot, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” the “Rugrats” reboot and “Why Women Kill.” While “Rugrats” strays from its more memorable art style in favor of a 2021 audience, “iCarly” matures the original characters quite a bit, in favor of its older audience, still honoring its original source material.

I committed to the platform because I enjoyed the series “Why Women Kill.” The first season debuted in 2019 on CBS All Access, but the second season premiered on June 3 under the new branding. The anthology television series is a dark-comedy drama created by TV writer Marc Cherry, who is best known for creating “Desperate Housewives.”

The series takes place in different time periods and illustrates murder, betrayal and the unexpected. The lead actors of the story do a remarkable job at personifying their deadly characters. Cherry created different worlds within his anthology series that grab your attention with its unexpected plot, strong characters and attractive scenery. Paramount+ is also the perfect platform for any avid reality TV show fan. The service has numerous titles like “Big Brother,” “RuPaul’s