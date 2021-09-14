The value of virginity

Virginity is a concept. The heavy pressure behind losing your purity is a completely social belief that has developed through centuries of human interactions.

A virgin is defined as someone who has never had sex, but people can view intercourse through many different perspectives that don’t necessarily fit societal norms.

The most common definition of sex that people refer to falls along the lines of penetrative intercourse between a man and a woman. That description doesn’t exactly sum up every type of sexual act that people see as the love-making experience.

According to an online article published by Flo, a company that runs a women’s health app, the standard view of sex is challenged depending on a person’s sexual orientation and personal definition of the act.

“The dictionary’s conventional sex meaning doesn’t come close to covering the wide range of sexual activities people engage in,” the company states on its website. “Other forms of physical intimacy fall under the umbrella of sex, from making out to intercourse with multiple partners.”

In the long run, it does not matter how an individual defines what sex is because everyone will view encounters differently depending upon their experience and opinions.

The real question behind the whole idea of virginity is determining what really vanishes after having sex for the first time. People don’t simply change after their first time, their value does not decrease, they don’t lose worth and most importantly they do not become “tainted” from engaging with the type of activity.

In an online article from GoodRx, Dr. Kerry McGee highlights the theoretical misconception behind physical change after virginity loss and focuses the direction toward how sex can carry more emotional weight instead.