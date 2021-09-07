‘Shang-Chi’ brings new life to the MCU

With cinemas opening back up, the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is out for Marvel fans to see. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is the latest and greatest superhero film on the block, featuring the first lead Asian superhero in a film in the MCU.

I had the chance to see the film’s debut on Sept. 3, so I’ll share my (spoiler-free) thoughts on it. Unlike most reviews, I won’t spend any time here going over the plot, as it follows the standard superhero movie plotline. It’s not what gives “Shang- Chi” its magic; the characters and visuals do. So I’ll be talking specifically about these aspects, alongside the film’s dialogue.

First, the characters. Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu, is one of the most intriguing characters I’ve seen in an MCU project for some time. His story is interesting, and his superpowers are also unique. He derives his power from a set of ten rings, alongside his very refined martial arts skills.

Unfortunately, despite him being the titular character, Shang-Chi is sidelined for much of the film in favor of several side characters.

Katy, played by Awkwafina, and Fala Chen, played by Leiko Wu, both have story arcs that take up screen-time which should have been used to better develop Shang-Chi’s story. These characters are not poorly written, but they simply take up too much of “Shang-Chi’s” runtime. Aside from these two, the remainder of the supporting characters are fantastic. Tony Leung Chiu-wai’s Mandarin is a well-crafted villain who the audience can sympathize with at times. Leung’s performance is easily the best in the film, and