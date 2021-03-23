What should we expect after the first episode of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’?

Finally, the long wait is over for Marvel fans as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is streaming on Disney+.

An article from “Deadline” wrote how the show was the most watched premiere of any series for Disney+ during its opening weekend. Although there were no exact numbers as to how many viewers watched.

The first episode was released on March 19, two weeks after the season finale of “WandaVision.”

One thing to keep in mind about “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is that it is set six months after the end of “Avengers: Endgame.” Since “WandaVision” took place a couple weeks after “Avengers: Endgame,” there are several months in between the plots of the two shows.

The opening of the show starts off with Sam Wilson (Falcon) preparing himself for a formal event as he relives an interaction he had with Steve Rogers (Captain America) that happened at the end of “Endgame.”

In the scene that Wilson is reliving, Rogers gives him the Captain America shield and says, “How does it feel?” in which Wilson replies, “Like it’s someone else’s.”

Wilson talks about the legacy that Rogers has left behind as Captain America. He then retires the shield to a museum showcase for the public.

He doesn’t want to carry on the legacy that Rogers left behind, but rather celebrate it and do what he can to make the people around him feel safe.

Wilson also goes back and forth between working for the government to decide the future of the Avengers and being with his sister and her family to try saving their family home and boat.

The audience gets its first look at James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes during a dive into his past while the fictional terrorist organization Hydra brainwashed him. Barnes wakes up from a nightmare, and next we see him in a therapy session.

He is beginning to make amends with the people he has hurt in his past in order to make himself a better person.

Throughout the first episode, we see Wilson and Barnes live their lives separately. That will definitely change throughout the show. We just don’t know when.

So far, it is unclear who the main villain is, although we did get a hint in one scene when a group called the Flag-Smashers appeared.

Helmut Zemo, who we saw in the trailers as well as playing the main villain in “Captain America: Civil War,” could be the leader of the Flag-Smashers and have big plans for future episodes.

At the end of the episode, there is a government announcement of the “new” Captain America. He came out in the same gear and even had the shield that Wilson gave to the museum.

I think that this was a public relations stunt by the government in order to make the American people feel safe that they have a hero to protect them and their country. This Captain America is just a fraud, and there is nothing special about him.

I believe that throughout the series we will see Wilson carry on the legacy of Captain America. Barnes will start to find his own path while letting go of his troubling past.

Both heroes’ paths will cross to keep the world safe as well as to uphold the legacy the original Avengers left behind. The first episode didn’t leave me with as many questions as “WandaVision” did, but there is still a lot of action and drama to come.