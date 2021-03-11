Quinnipiac student arrested, drug paraphernalia confiscated

Hamden Police arrested a Quinnipiac University student Thursday night.

The reason for the arrest is currently undisclosed, but two Hamden police officers were seen carrying drug paraphernalia out of the student’s Hill 60s residence hall. The two officers refused to comment as the investigation is ongoing.

Hamden Police confiscated drug paraphernalia from the dorm. https://t.co/Ej8WBggVQz pic.twitter.com/X5O1kBzlGg — The QU Chronicle (@QUChronicle) March 12, 2021

Quinnipiac Public Safety also declined to comment since the investigation is ongoing.

Sophomores Kaitlyn Diorio, an occupational therapy major, and Mackenzie Farrell, a health science major, were walking by the scene as the situation was unfolding.

“We were walking down towards the (Bobcat Den), and we saw the car that said ‘Hamden Police Prisoner Transport,’ the cop car and then public safety came over,” Diorio said.

After seeing a student crying, Diorio and Farrell became scared, particularly because of the recent assault between two roommates.

“That thing in Mountainview (residence hall) just happened just a couple days or weeks ago, and that was already scary especially because we know people that live right next door and then this happened,” Farrell said.

Farrell said Quinnipiac should “100%” communicate this incident to students.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.