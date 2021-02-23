Gender doesn’t determine a good TV show

Something I’ve noticed nearly my whole life is how people dismiss movies and TV shows with the word “girl” in the title.

This doesn’t apply to just men either — many of my female friends have said they avoided certain shows because they thought they would be too emotional since it has the word “girl” in it or if it starred a female actress.

For example, my roommate and I love “New Girl” and “Gilmore Girls.” We both talk about how funny and well-written they are, but when we have recommended them to our other friends, they admitted they thought the shows would be “cheesy” or “dramatic.”

One of my male friends wanted a show recommendation over the winter break, and I suggested “New Girl.” I’m pretty sure he rolled his eyes at me, but I told him the show was more than the assumptions he was making. We agreed he could only make judgements after watching a couple episodes.

I knew exactly how this was going to play out. It’s an incredible show, and I knew that once he actually watched it, he would enjoy it. He loved it so much, he sped through all seven seasons faster than I did.

I was right, proving my theory that people inaccurately judge female-led shows. I have tried to figure out why because it seems to be a decision many people make regardless of their gender.

Broadcasting Cable performed a study in 2013 that revealed that female viewers dominate the primetime show market. Shows such as “New Girl,” “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” only lasted as long as they did because of their female viewers. Something to note is that they all have a woman as the main character.

Broadcasting Cable found that in its last couple of seasons, “The Office” was struggling, likely due to a decrease in female viewership.