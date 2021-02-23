Remember Vincent Jackson

“Did he get it? Touchdown, Vincent Jackson!”

Jackson’s 2014 score in a comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, as announced by Thom Brennaman, will forever be in the mind of Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans. It was just one of his 57 career touchdowns, five of his over 9,000 receiving yards and just one of his 540 receptions. But damn, it was memorable.

He was a three-time Pro Bowler and a four-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, the most respected award given to one player for their charity and volunteer work. His foundation, Jackson in Action 83, provided food and support for military families. As a son of a veteran, Jackson made it a priority to help those who were in a similar situation. He held baby showers with his wife Lindsey Jackson, and even wrote a series of “Danny DogTags,” children’s books to give guidance to kids in a military household.

Hotel staff found Jackson, barely a month after turning 38 years old, dead in his hotel room on Feb. 15. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

It was crushing news that continued a long pattern of NFL athletes dying young after their careers concluded. Just within the past year, seven ex-NFL players, who have played at least three seasons, died before they reached their 50th birthday. Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro suffered a heart attack at age 28. Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, a nine-year veteran, lost control of his vehicle and crashed in April nine days before his 36th birthday.

There are certainly outliers among the bunch. But these athletes have found themselves in a dangerous demographic. It’s past time that athletes receive recognition and treatment for their post-professional lives as too many struggle to transition.

Alcoholism is a common trend in professional sports, so much so that you can find “top 20 drunkest athletes” lists on popular sites like Bleacher Report. According to family members, Jackson suffered from “chronic alcoholism.” The family also believed that concussions played a part in the former Buccaneer’s death.

By no means should grown men be denied a drink. But these lists as well as societal norms continue to glorify alcoholism when it is a dangerous addiction. NFL fans still remember and clown quarterback Aaron Rodgers for not finishing his drink in one gulp at Game 5 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals. Everyone can picture tight end Rob Gronkowski shotgunning a beer — it’s as iconic to the Gronk brand as spiking a football after a touchdown.