The weather is a personal problem

Snowstorms have put a dent in our schedules, but they will not stop any time soon.

New England has beautiful scenery throughout the four seasons, whether it is the leaves changing color or the first snowfall. However, there’s a point when too much snow can change our viewpoints from admiration to annoyance.

Quinnipiac University’s administration made a poor call having in-person classes on Jan. 9. Snowy morning weather made the roads unsafe for students to drive to campus. Even though the weekly COVID-19 testing still occurred from morning to the afternoon, parking bans were put in place and made students move their vehicles and use the shuttle.

The shuttle services are convenient for on-campus students, however, there are students that commute to campus, living five minutes or five miles away. They have to make a decision whether a 50-minute class is worth risking their safety.

As a commuter, I waited for a text message that never came from the university. I thought with parking bans in place, classes would be remote for the day. I live 30 minutes away from Quinnipiac. The snow would come down heavier later in the day, and it would be difficult to drive back home. I emailed my professor saying I would not be in attendance and join over Zoom because professors understand safety comes first. However, I felt like I inconvenienced them by not showing up to class.

The remote class setting seems like the perfect solution for inclement weather. Students can stay in the comfort of their rooms without worrying if they will slip on ice. Q-Flex was put into effect for students who cannot attend class whether they have to quarantine or do not feel safe going in person.

It can be confusing when Quinnipiac does not announce classes will be remote on a snowy day. I feel obligated to attend my in-person class because that specific cohort was assigned to me. It puts me in a weird position deciding if the one class I pay thousands of dollars for is worth a hazardous trip.