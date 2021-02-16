The weather is a personal problem
Administration may be between a rock and a hard place, but students deserve better amid winter storms
February 16, 2021
Snowstorms have put a dent in our schedules, but they will not stop any time soon.
New England has beautiful scenery throughout the four seasons, whether it is the leaves changing color or the first snowfall. However, there’s a point when too much snow can change our viewpoints from admiration to annoyance.
Quinnipiac University’s administration made a poor call having in-person classes on Jan. 9. Snowy morning weather made the roads unsafe for students to drive to campus. Even though the weekly COVID-19 testing still occurred from morning to the afternoon, parking bans were put in place and made students move their vehicles and use the shuttle.
The shuttle services are convenient for on-campus students, however, there are students that commute to campus, living five minutes or five miles away. They have to make a decision whether a 50-minute class is worth risking their safety.
As a commuter, I waited for a text message that never came from the university. I thought with parking bans in place, classes would be remote for the day. I live 30 minutes away from Quinnipiac. The snow would come down heavier later in the day, and it would be difficult to drive back home. I emailed my professor saying I would not be in attendance and join over Zoom because professors understand safety comes first. However, I felt like I inconvenienced them by not showing up to class.
The remote class setting seems like the perfect solution for inclement weather. Students can stay in the comfort of their rooms without worrying if they will slip on ice. Q-Flex was put into effect for students who cannot attend class whether they have to quarantine or do not feel safe going in person.
It can be confusing when Quinnipiac does not announce classes will be remote on a snowy day. I feel obligated to attend my in-person class because that specific cohort was assigned to me. It puts me in a weird position deciding if the one class I pay thousands of dollars for is worth a hazardous trip.
A switch in a learning environment can be difficult. It can be challenging to go back and forth with remote and in-person classes. It seems like anything can change with attending classes. Health is a priority, but it is important for students to feel secure with the education they pay for.
The snow will not stop any time soon, and Quinnipiac’s administration will continue to make tough calls. After all, the forecast revolves around predictions. We never know what the day will look like until it comes. We can’t blame inaccuracy on the weather channel or meteorologists be- cause it is constantly changing. Our estimation of how long winter lasts is based on a non-credible groundhog seeing their shadow. Quinnipiac has a limited time window deciding if they want remote classes only.
I know we can’t send an email to the universe asking for the snow to stop. All I want is a little consideration during a year of great flexibility.
