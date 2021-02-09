A recipe for a mental health disaster

February. A month of many celebrations, including one for mental health awareness.

As a person who’s always battled crippling anxiety, I can attest to never feeling worse in my life than I do right now due to the endless worries provided by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although I wouldn’t want anything else than being back with my friends and pursuing the career of my dreams, residing on a college campus during a draining pandemic adds a massive amount of fuel to the burning fire of a downward spiraling mental struggle.

To put this into perspective, a study observed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed an increase of United States hospital emergency room visits among children and young adults for severe mental health needs in 2020. These results come as no shocker as they portray the extreme effects that the past year’s events and disasters have had on all individuals within society, especially younger ones.

The fears of COVID-19 are real and are very much prominent in all forms of every activity we do as college students. In addition, these terrors find ways to take over all forms of peace that are left from the pre-pandemic lifestyle.

Despite letting a huge sigh of relief out when realizing the university implemented more health and safety measures for this semester, I can’t help but focus on the little faults that have slipped through the cracks. These slipups could easily convert the campus environment into a detrimental disaster within weeks, days or even hours.

Quinnipiac University needs to do better — not only for the safety of the community, but for the students who are overcome with their fears and anxiety about being here.

For starters, students who have been quarantined due to exposure from clusters of cases within their buildings are allowed to walk unsupervised to the cafe for fresh air time. Although I do believe these students should have a chance to stretch their legs and take in the outside air, this is not the way to do so.