Trailblazing femininity into the future of sports

The Super Bowl is a perennial spectacle that engulfs America’s attention one Sunday a year by having millions of people tune in to watch the teams battle it out for the title of NFL’s best. As it turned out, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers smashed Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs 31-9.

But that wasn’t the story to watch.

Football has long been touted as “a man’s game”— an outdated and sexist title. Well, there were eight female coaches in the NFL this season. And six were on playoff teams. With National Girls and Women in Sports Day this past Feb. 3, the story of Super Bowl LV was not about the men on the field but the women on the sideline.

This past weekend, we saw women smash the gender barrier in sports. Sarah Thomas became the first woman to officiate the Super Bowl. Assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar of Tampa Bay are the first pair of female coaches to reach the Super Bowl, let alone doing so on the same sideline.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers presented one of the most fiercest defensive fronts in the league this year with a team that improved as the season went on, finishing the regular season with four straight wins to make the playoffs before beating the league’s best en route to a Super Bowl victory.

It would be naive to say these two coaches were the sole reasons behind this feat. But it would be ignorant not to recognize their roles in it.

Locust is in her second season with the Buccaneers, working with the defensive line in both seasons. In 2019, the Buccaneers produced the No. 1 rushing defense. In 2020? No. 1 again. Locust was the league’s first female position coach. She played football until right before she turned 40 when she suffered a serious knee injury. That converted Locust’s passion for the game as a player toward coaching.

She struggled to find paid coaching gigs — high schools weren’t paying up, and she couldn’t get to the higher level. She traveled to football seminars, attending when she could and hovering around when she technically couldn’t.

Locust slept in her car when money dried up and she started spending meal vouchers for herself. She did everything she could to support her family as a mother of two while chasing her dream.

After shadowing a coach at Dartmouth College, she landed a coaching internship with the Baltimore Ravens. From there, she became a defensive line coach for the Birmingham Iron, a team in the then-newly formed Alliance of American Football (AAF). With coaching experience under her belt, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians brought her on to his staff.