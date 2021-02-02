‘WandaVision’ leaves fans with a weekly cliffhanger

After a two-year hiatus, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is back with its latest installment, “WandaVision,” which was released on Disney+ on Jan. 15.

Marvel fans have experienced this everlasting saga through movies, which had post-credits teasing to what is coming next. They were left feeling content and curious about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, “WandaVision” also leaves them hanging without any context at the end of the episode.

“WandaVision” is confusing. The show’s title mentions the main characters, Wanda and Vision. It also emphasizes Wanda’s alternate world where she lives a happy life with Vision through sitcom motifs. Every episode takes place in a different decade, celebrating the culture of television from each period. For example, the first episode was based on the 1950s and felt like an “I Love Lucy” tribute with the fashion and laugh tracks in the background.

It seems like an ordinary family show, but there are surprises in Wanda’s world at the end of each episode. I question if what I watched made any sense. What is real and what is fake.

It then cuts to the credits leaving fans to overanalyze episodes and coming up with theories about what is going on. They examine repeated symbols and try to match the show with comic book storylines. It seems like there is a never-ending mystery behind Wanda’s alternate world.

Wanda is a tragic character. Throughout the Marvel franchise, she faces the loss of her twin brother, Quicksilver, and her significant other, Vision. Wanda killed Vision to prevent the supervillain, Thanos, from taking his mind stone and completing his mission of wiping out half of the life in the universe. Thanos brought him back to life and snatched Vision’s stone to complete the Infinity Gauntlet. Wanda experienced grief, losing the people that were the closest to her. The alternate world is her way of coping with this loss.

Wanda’s reality encounters trespassing from the real world. She uses her powers to prevent people from intruding on her happiness. Although Wanda is not a villain, she resembles Thanos, who watched his home die from a lack of resources. He wanted a universe free of suffering, so his intention was to get rid of half the population. Wanda shares a similar theme of getting rid of anything that comes in her way. All she wants is a life with Vision, and she will not let anyone take that away from her again.

The beauty of a limited series is that it leaves audiences begging for more. A new episode is aired every Friday. This is different from other streaming services like Netflix because it is common to release an entire season all at once.

Due to the pandemic, filming and releasing movies became difficult. People would pay to see them, but it is easier to watch a show from a paid subscription service. Forcing viewers to come back weekly is a smart play on Disney’s part because a viewer can easily get bored in the middle of a season and stop watching. I look forward to Fridays knowing that there will be a new episode of “WandaVision.”