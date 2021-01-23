Quinnipiac wins its third straight with a clutch overtime victory against Clarkson

The Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team (6-2-0) defeated the Clarkson Golden Knights (4-5-1) by a score of 2-1 in overtime at the Frank Perrotti Jr. Arena in Hamden. This victory is the third in a row for the Bobcats.

“I’m really proud of our team today,” said Cass Turner, Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey head coach. “I think we learned a lot about who we are, and there was some battle and grit that takes a real team effort to do what we did today against a very good Clarkson team that created great chances on offense. We were there and ready to make plays when we needed to.”

Strong chances from both teams filled the first two periods, but the goaltending was outstanding on each end of the ice. Neither team scored in the first 40 minutes of the game thanks to Quinnipiac junior goaltender Logan Angers and Clarkson freshman goaltender Michelle Pasiechnyk. Both goaltenders ended the game with 35 saves.

The Bobcats had five power plays throughout the first two periods but couldn’t capitalize on any of them. Pasiechnyk stole a couple of goals from the Bobcats with stellar play between the pipes, and Angers did the same to Clarkson during its power-play chances.

Angers made two one-on-one saves while shorthanded to keep the game tied for the Bobcats headed into the third period. She is looking to bring that same approach in the game tomorrow against Clarkson.

“I’m not looking to make any changes,” Angers said. “I just want to come out and attack the same way, and I think we will be ready for the game tomorrow.”

Angers and Paisechnyk’s strong play in net kept the deadlock for two periods before junior forward Lexie Adzija got the first goal of the game to put the Bobcats up 1-0. There was a large scrum in front of the net, but Paisechnyk couldn’t do much about it after a couple of initial saves.

“I thought we adapted well since most of our team watched Clarkson Wednesday against St. Lawrence,” Turner said. “A lot of them said Clarkson comes out hard to start the game, so that was our goal today, to play harder than them. We wanted to win faceoffs, get the puck deep and build on that.”

The third period saw a lot of strong defensive play from the Bobcats up until the last two minutes. It was then that the Golden Knights displayed some swift passing to open up the top of the left circle for a snipe from freshman defender Nicole Gosling, who beat Angers top shelf.

This brought the game into the Bobcats’ first three-on-three overtime, which was newly implemented into college sports this year after the NHL did it a few years ago. The open space created a lot of early chances, and the Bobcats eventually got the win when senior forward Taylor House scored in front of the net to beat Paisechnyk.

“I was thinking of cutting hard to the net,” House said. “Honestly, by the time I got close enough I was thinking to shoot and get it on the net. Mobley would have been there if it missed, but I’m happy it went in.”

The Bobcats have a quick turnaround tomorrow when they play the Golden Knights once again in Hamden at 2 p.m.