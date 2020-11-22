Plant-based improvements

After receiving numerous student complaints, Quinnipiac University has worked with Chartwells, the school’s food service company, to improve healthy eating options at its dining halls on all three campuses.

The school has bumped up production of all grab-and-go vegan and vegetarian meals from Jack & Olive within the past few months, in addition to creating a system at Café Q to offer more daily plant-based protein options, said David Golden, interim marketing director. Golden also noted that his team is always on the hunt for ways to enhance the dining situation at Quinnipiac, even during a pandemic.

“If you ever can’t find what you’re looking for, let us know,” Golden said. “We are always looking to improve our offering for our students”.

Tom Ellett, chief experience officer at Quinnipiac, said the following options will be available at each dining vendor.

Bowl Life:

Impossible Tacos

Braised Mushrooms

Beans

Breakfast All Day:

Vegan Sausage

Deli:

Vegan Cheese

Vegan Turkey (tofurky)

Crispy Vegan Chicken

ABP:

Veggie Burgers

Global/FYUL:

Four kinds of Veggies

Pizza/ Pasta:

Tomato Pies

Cheese Pies

Vegetable Pies

Pasta is vegan (not made with eggs) and it is tossed in olive oil, not butter

Grill:

Beyond Burger

Veggie Burgers

Salad Bar:

Jack & Olive products

Smoothie:

Açaí pouches

Options for non-dairy milk

Fresh produce fridges have also been introduced on both the North Haven and York Hill campuses. These refrigerators are stocked to encourage students to cook for themselves, as the majority of apartments on York Hill are equipped with full kitchens. Ashley Collins, a junior occupational therapy major who lives on York Hill, says that these fridges have encouraged her to eat healthier dishes.

“I often use the one on York for fruits and vegetables,” Collins said. “I cook for myself about once a week. I love cooking.”

For next semester, the managers are working to improve the “Boost Mobile” app to include more vegan and vegetarian options, as currently there are minimal options on the app in comparison to in-person dining. Lynzi King, a first-year entrepreneurship major and vegan of three years, was extremely grateful to hear this news.

I don’t understand why it’s not already happening,” King said. “It should be just as easy for me to eat as it is for my non-veggie friends”.

King has not been impressed with the changes made thus far, claiming that its all talk and no show.

“I need more than bland rice, soggy squash, uncooked potatoes, and sometimes raw tofu to meet my nutritional needs,” King said. “It also would be nice to have seasoned food every once in a while. They should also bring Harvest back, but with only vegan options like it’s supposed to be.”