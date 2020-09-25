SGA will fill vacant positions through special elections

34 students were elected to represent the student body for 2020-21

The Student Government Association (SGA) will hold internal special elections to fill the vacant general board seats in a few weeks, according to the SGA Vice President Caroline Mello.

Over 2,000 Quinnipiac University students elected representatives to be their liaisons with administration on Thursday, Sept 24. Mello called this “an absolute success” for SGA that many students voted during the pandemic.

All general board positions — including four class cabinets, specialized representation senators and non-senator justices — were up for elections.

However, only 34 out of 43 positions were filled. According to the press release emailed to the student body, the vacant seats are a multicultural/identity senator, a veteran senator, an academic-at-large senator, a commuter senator, a senior-class senator and five junior-class senators.

“Involvement across all of campus is decreasing so we were expecting to have some vacant seats,” Mello said.

Mello said everyone who is qualified can run for those seats but candidates will be voted in by general board members rather than the student body.

Students who were elected yesterday will attend a training this weekend and will be sworn in on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the general board meeting.

“Due to COVID, we had to push our elections back but now that we have a body, we are very excited to get to work,” Mello said.