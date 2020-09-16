Getting back to normal — safely

The fall 2020 semester is in full swing, and Quinnipiac University wants to ensure that its students are safe and following the COVID-19 protocols so they can stay on campus. Here is a list of activities that you can do on campus by yourself or with your friends in a safe and fun manner.

Get out and play

First, you and a couple friends can hike Sleeping Giant. The state park has multiple trails that you can explore. Make sure you hike to the top of the Giant before you graduate!

Next thing you can do is go for a run, walk or even a bike ride down the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail — the 81.2-mile trail stretches from Connecticut to Massachusetts. Grab some headphones, put on your favorite playlist and go on a journey.

If you want to remain on campus and still be active, grab some friends and toss a frisbee around, but make sure you remain six feet apart, of course.

Lastly, if you’re trying to lose the first-year 15, you can head over to the Mount Carmel, North Haven or York Hill gym where you can hop on a treadmill or hit the weights. Just make sure you book your gym appointment in advance and bring a mask.

You and a friend can sign up for a fitness class as well either at the Rocky Top Student Center, the Athletic & Recreation Center on the Mount Carmel Campus or the North Haven Campus.

Fun with Friends

Although it might be hard to do some activities with your friends, there are some things to do while making sure that you are staying safe. For instance, you can eat a meal with your friends while staying six feet apart.

“My friends and I like to eat sushi on the quad when it’s nice outside,” said Lindsey Osowski, senior computer science major.

Stuck in your room all day? Got a Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or any type of gaming console? You can play video games online or locally with your roommates. Some video games to keep yourself entertained include, Super Smash Bros., Mario Kart, Just Dance and many more.

Another way to keep yourself busy is to catch up on shows or movies on Netflix. Some popular shows include, “The Office,” “Breaking Bad” and “Avatar: The Last Air-Bender.”

You can even have fun with your roommates, like junior interdisciplinary major Anusha Saco, for example.

“We have Netflix party nights in our suite,” Saco said.

Trying new things

Now is a good time to try something that is either out of your comfort zone or you didn’t think you would enjoy.

If you live in a dorm that has a kitchen, try cooking food for the first time. Just make sure you don’t burn what you’re cooking.

If you happen to have a car, you can explore the state of Connecticut or some of the surrounding states.

Not sure how to get involved more on campus? You can start your search by attending the involvement fair running from Sept. 14-18 on the quad from 4-6 p.m. There will be plenty of clubs to choose from and you can find the one that works best for you.

It is a tough time to have fun, but there are safe activities that can be done while on campus.