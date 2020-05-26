Quinnipiac announces fall 2020 plans

Students will be tested for COVID-19, while the first and last two weeks of class will be online

Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian announced the university’s plan to return to campus in the fall, which includes testing every student for COVID-19, an early drop-off, a mix of online and on-campus instruction and shortening the on-campus semester, according to an email sent to the Quinnipiac community on May 26.

The fall 2020 semester will begin Aug. 24, and conclude Nov. 24. The first two weeks of the semester will be held online in order to complete state-required COVID-19 testing for all students prior to allowing them to share a workspace.

In-person instruction is expected to begin on Sept. 7, Labor Day, or after all of the students have been tested. Further details about the testing process will be released in the coming weeks.

Students will return home for Thanksgiving break and complete the last two weeks of the semester online. Due to the shortened semester, the costs of room and board will be reduced in advance.

Students within driving distance of Quinnipiac are encouraged to drop off their belongings and return home without an overnight stay between Aug. 10 and 23. The university believes this option will help students and their families follow social distancing guidelines by reducing the time and traffic that occurs during the move-in process.

Faculty and staff are prepared for mixed delivery of online and on-campus instruction. In-class space adjustments are planned to practice physical distancing.

The university plans to communicate throughout the summer with more detailed information. Any concerns or questions should be directed to the online support center at [email protected].