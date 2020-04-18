Chronicle, I barely knew ya

As I began writing this, I went with my usual routine when it comes to The Chronicle. Start on Microsoft Word, double, no, triple check, maybe send it to a friend first, edit and then finally upload it to Google Drive for the editors to see. Yet, even after all these steps, there’s usually still a few things to fix.

The truth is, I am not entirely well-versed in AP style. My sum of knowledge comes from a 100-level storytelling class and the rest, well, I just sort of learned on the fly. As a film major, the only film major on the editorial board, The Chronicle was not an automatic natural fit.

I’ve always had a passion for writing though. For my senior capstone project, I am one of the only students screenwriting a sitcom pilot. Last spring semester, I decided to go out on a limb and try my hand at some journalistic writing. Suffice to say, I was a work in progress, but to diversify myself and my involvement, this was an opportunity worth the growing pains.

In my time writing for The Chronicle, I’ve written some passionate opinion pieces that felt good to get off my chest. I have had my reviews shared by a comedian, (Brian Regan) and by a singer (Alessia Cara). But the most important reward of joining The Chronicle was not any of these things. It wasn’t even the free food that I so graciously welcomed at every e-board meeting, although maybe that’s a close second.

The most rewarding aspect of being part of The Chronicle family was acceptance.

It didn’t matter that I wasn’t a journalism major. Neither were our designers, people who shocked me, an avid supporter of drawing stick figures, every week with their incredible work.

It didn’t matter that I was new to the organization. So were the awesome freshmen who always had the greatest topics to debate as we copyedited together.

Most importantly, it didn’t matter that not every joke I sent to the group chat got a laugh, although most did. Neither did the editor-in-chief’s jokes.

What I brought to The Chronicle was a willingness to learn and a desire to be part of a loving group of dedicated people, and I was not disappointed one bit.

Thank you to the managing board. The three of you took an organization that was just looking for a rebound after a rough year and went above and beyond. From top to bottom, the three of you oversaw every aspect of the organization with grace and even had some fun along the way.

It wasn’t always easy, but at times when it wasn’t, you never took it out on other editors and instead watched as we rallied around you, something only made possible by the great example you set.

To the rest of E-board, I hope I had even the fraction of the impact on you that you all had on me. You are all incredibly driven and creative people who showcase the best of Quinnipiac sports, arts and life and opinion through your writing, design and photography each week in the paper.

I am jealous of you all for two reasons: first, that you have such a diverse range of skills that you can showcase each week in such unique ways, but secondly, that you found The Chronicle sooner than I did.

Thank you, of course, to the readers as well. Without you there would be no paper, and that would be a shame since it would give one less outlet for the amazing Chronicle team to showcase their work.

Although, something tells me even if there wasn’t a paper, they’d still find a way. Like for example, if they were all working from home without the resources of campus. Oh wait …

I look forward to seeing the next leadership team at The Chronicle build off this year’s achievements and take the organization to further success. I know it is in good hands, but I also know that the least this year’s seniors can do to repay you for all your hard work is to be there if you ever need help.