NCAA committee grants eligibility relief for spring sports, denies for winter sports

Brendan O’Sullivan, Sports Editor
March 30, 2020

The NCAA has ruled that eligibility relief is appropriate for Division I spring sports but not Division I winter sports.

Schools will be allowed to have more scholarship athletes to accommodate for both incoming and returning scholarship players. Additionally, schools are not required to offer returning spring sport student-athletes who have expended their eligibility the same amount of athletics aid.

Each spring sport student-athlete will have the opportunity to play another season of his or her respective collegiate sport. Winter sport student-athletes will not have that opportunity and will have to carry on with graduation.

The decision stems from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that led to the conclusion of spring and winter sports seasons.

The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee stated on March 13, that “eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” and on Monday, March 30, the NCAA voted to approve eligibility relief for spring sport student-athletes.

The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Representatives issued a statement expressing its recommendations regarding the vote.

Despite SAAC’s efforts, winter sport student-athletes will not be given another season of eligibility. Seniors will not be able to return to school for another year of athletics and underclassmen’s collegiate careers will be cut short.