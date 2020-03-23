Sophomore housing lottery delayed

The housing lottery for first-years has been moved to April 7, 8 and 9

The sophomore housing selection process for the 2020-21 school year has been delayed to April 7, 8 and 9 after first-years received their housing selection numbers a week later than initially planned.

Selection numbers were initially meant to be posted on March 16. They were released Monday, March 23, a week later. There was no announcement of the delay from the Office of Residential Life. The initial housing selections were supposed to begin on Tuesday, March 24.

“I personally am okay with the delay in the housing lottery due to COVID-19, especially because I realize that Res Life already had a lot of issues with removing students from dorms,” said Kimberly Janeczko, 19, a first-year nursing major. “I can understand why it was delayed, and I hope that this extra time will now help make the choosing process for housing go smoother.”

This year, first-years no longer have to fill a suite in order to secure their housing. They only are required to fill doubles within a suite. The buildings available to sophomores in 2020-21 are Hill, Village and Crescent as well as the newly renovated Larson, Perlroth and Troup.

Each building’s availability is divided into percentages, with 61% of rooms in each building allotted to females and 39% allotted to males. When one gender’s section is full for a certain building, the other gender may still have availability.

Once the selection goes live at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, students will be able to log into MyHousing to see available rooms, but students will not be able to select their rooms until their assigned time.

“Residential Life encourages all students to have a backup plan, in case their first choice is not available,” said Melissa Karipidis in the email announcing the lottery numbers had been posted.

Student’s looking for a gender-inclusive room or a Crescent deluxe single should contact Melissa Karipidis via email at [email protected] for more information.