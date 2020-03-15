Quinnipiac gives updates on coronavirus

University housing is closed for rest of semester, all classes to be taken online

Quinnipiac University has joined many universities and schools across the country in taking intense preventative measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, referred to as COVID-19.

The university announced in an email sent by President Judy Olian on Sunday, March 15, that university housing will be closed for the remainder of the semester. This comes after an initial announcement on March 10, stating the university will close the campus until at least March 22, also stating all classes will be shifted online for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester starting Wednesday, March 18.

“Taking this action now is — without a doubt — in the best interest of our students’ health, the health of our faculty and staff, and of our local communities,” the email stated. “It is also consistent with the recommendations and urging of government officials all around us to safeguard communities and to try and slow the continued spread of this virus.”

Students currently living in the dorms must leave campus by 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. Any student who has “extraordinary circumstances” must submit a special request for consideration by noon on Monday, March 16, to access or remain in student housing.

The email also stated that the university “expects to be able to provide some level of refund for housing and meal plan for those graduating; for students not yet graduating, the credit will be applied against next year’s costs.”

Additionally, the email stated that residence halls will be locked and secured for the duration of the closure to “safeguard students’ belongings.”

The email also states that while “the university remains open,” Quinnipiac staff and faculty will continue to work remotely.

Students employed through the university in work study and graduate internships may continue their work if it can be completely remotely as well. Students in these programs are advised to contact their supervisors for more information.

All university events, which include admissions tours and sessions, have been cancelled until further notice. All Division I spring sports have been cancelled, as well as club spring sports.

In regards to graduation, the email stated that it is too early to make any decisions about commencement ceremonies.

Ned Lamont, governor of Connecticut, has shut down all Connecticut public schools until March 31.

The university remains open, however most services on campus will be provided virtually.

“For all our current Bobcats, I share your senses of loss as we go through this experience — loss of time with friends, faculty and staff mentors, academic and athletic competitions, teams activities and social gatherings — that were abruptly taken from your lives,” the email stated.

“Your QU family will be examined whether, and how, we can offer any parts of those experiences later, even in the summer, especially for our seniors.

“But right now, our focus is on everyone’s health.”

Stay with The Chronicle for more updates as this situation continues.