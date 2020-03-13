NCAA grants spring sport student-athletes an extra year of eligibility

The NCAA has granted spring sport student-athletes an extra year of eligibility, a day after cancelling all spring sport activities.

The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee posted a three-part statement via Twitter, updating the public on the plan of action going forward.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

The cancellation of spring sports was a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” according to the NCAA’s statement.

Although eligibility is granted, how that plan will go into effect is still unknown — NCAA officials are working toward a solution.

Seniors, who choose to return to their respective college or university, will have one more chance to play collegiately in spring 2021.

According to Jeff Goodman, Stadium basketball insider, the NCAA is looking into granting eligibility for winter sport student-athletes. However, a decision has not been announced yet.