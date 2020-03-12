MAAC cancels the 2020 spring sports season

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has cancelled all men’s and women’s spring sports for the rest of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rich Ensor, commissioner of the MAAC, held a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. in the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.F3

“This is certainly a growing crisis, one that’s impacting college sports at its prime time of the year,” Ensor said.

Ensor had two conference calls today, one with the MAAC council of presidents and the other with the MAAC committee on athletic administration.

“These were difficult conversations, but we were all in the business of both protecting our student athletes but also providing every opportunity for them to succeed and to really shine at this time of year.”

MAAC teams will finish all practices and games today, but the cancellation will go into effect tomorrow, Friday, March 13.