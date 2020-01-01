Barbora Hriňáková and Tina Asfaw compete for vice president for finance for SGA

Barbora Hriňáková, a second-year 3+1 finance major and Tina Asfaw, a sophomore finance major, are running for vice president for finance for the Student Government Association (SGA).

Hriňáková was specially elected in the fall 2020 semester as vice president for finance after Glenn Adams stepped down from the position. She is running again and said she plans to continue working closely with student organizations to make the changes they want.

Due to the changes in the vice president for finance this past year, the SGA has been working to improve the finance department, Asfaw said. The SGA has added a financial assistant to help out since everything fell on the vice president for finance. The added assistance will allow the vice president for finance to focus on their initiatives.

“This position is one that has been kind of up and down lately,” Hriňáková said. “So there’s definitely a need for consistency.”

Hriňáková said the SGA has changed budgeting for student organizations to be done per semester rather than per year. She said that one of her goals is to keep an open dialogue with student organizations to keep giving them what they want.

“Even this past semester, I was always open to discuss like anything they wanted,” Hriňáková said. “For me, it’s having the conversations and seeing what the easiest thing is for them and what would be the easiest way to get access to their money and putting on events.”

Asfaw, a specialized senator in the multicultural and identities position in the SGA, said she decided to run because she felt the position could be a platform to speak up about initiatives she has.

“One of (the goals I have) is college affordability, so different scholarships that are available to students on campus,” Asfaw said. “My second goal would be making partnerships with local stores to make the financial process a lot simpler.”

Asfaw said her experiences working in finance for other student organizations would prepare her for this role.

“I am chair of the finance committee for Black Student Union,” Asfaw said. “I am also on the finance committee for the SGA, so I know all of the policies and guidelines that there are to know.”

Asfaw said that for the upcoming school year, she wants the SGA to focus on being as accessible as possible.

“I feel like there’s a lot of good that can be done by SGA on campus,” Asfaw said. “I want to help out the multicultural communities on campus.”

Students can vote for all SGA offices on Tuesday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m on DoYouQU.