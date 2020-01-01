Students run for executive board for SGA
The Student Government Association (SGA) is holding elections for the 2020-2021 school year this Tuesday, April 21, on DoYouQU. The SGA offices being contested in the election are president, vice president, vice president for student experience, vice president for finance, vice president for public relations and chief justice. President Sophia Marshall, the current SGA vice president, is running unopposed for...
Sophia Marshall runs unopposed for SGA presidency, discusses platform and goals
The presidential race for the Student Government Association (SGA), current vice president Sophia Marshall said that she is reaching out to the student body and making connections as part of her campaign. The junior in the Master’s physician assistant program believes that an issue-based campaign is beneficial. “If you're running against an opponent, you kind of have to focus mor...
Mällinen, Mello campaign for office of SGA vice president
The vice president position of the Student Government Association (SGA) is contested by two candidates for the 2020-2021 election year. The first candidate, Max Mällinen, is a junior economics and entrepreneurship double major and current junior class president. The second candidate, Caroline Mello, is a sophomore in the six-year physician’s assistant program and sophomore class president. ...
Ciampanelli, Gustafson, Manzari campaign for vice president for student experience
Unlike other Student Government Association (SGA) positions, the vice president for student experience is a highly contested one. Nick Ciampanelli, Jeremy Gustafson and Katrina Manzari are the three SGA members that are competing for the position. The responsibilities for the position include serving as chair for the Student Experience Committee, collecting and maintaining data of public opin...
Jamien Jean-Baptiste seeks second term as vice president for public relations
Jamien Jean-Baptiste, a junior behavioral neuroscience major, is an incumbent seeking his second term as the Student Government Association (SGA) vice president for public relations. Duties of the office include serving as the chair of the Public Relations Committee, coordinating all community service projects for the organization, updating and advancing all SGA social media and websites, reporting SG...
Barbora Hriňáková and Tina Asfaw compete for vice president for finance for SGA
Barbora Hriňáková, a second-year 3+1 finance major and Tina Asfaw, a sophomore finance major, are running for vice president for finance for the Student Government Association (SGA). Hriňáková was specially elected in the fall 2020 semester as vice president for finance after Glenn Adams stepped down from the position. She is running again and said she plans to continue working closely with ...
Matthew Forcino runs for chief justice unopposed
After serving on the Student Government Association (SGA) Judicial and Ethics Board since its creation, Matthew Forcino is running for chief justice. Chief justice’s duties include serving as chair of the Judicial and Ethics Board, coordinating all grievance proceedings for members of the SGA, being familiar with all governing documents of the SGA, ensuring privacy of all confidential information...
