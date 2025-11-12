Quinnipiac women’s basketball drops home opener to St. Johns 53-51

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac women’s basketball continued its skid Tuesday night, dropping the third non-conference game against the St. Johns Red Storm 53-51

“A tough game to lose when you had it in control,” head coach Trish Fabbri said.

Despite the loss, the Bobcat squad showed some bright spots. Junior forward Ella O’Donnell recorded 16 points and six rebounds in the contest — her highest point total since December 2024 against Sacred Heart University where she recorded 24 points.

“She’s our hardest worker,” Fabbri said.

O’Donnell’s stellar performance would start in the first quarter, as she would net three of Quinnipiac’s four l field goals for the quarter. On the defensive side of the ball, Quinnipiac struggled to keep up with a Saint Johns offense that came out of the gate white hot.

The Red Storm would thrive in the transition, scoring eight of their 15 total points off of fast breaks. St. Johns would also effectively neutralize Quinnipiac’s two top scorers on the year in freshman guard Ella Ryan and graduate student guard Jackie Grisdale, holding Ryan to two points and completely shutting out Grisdale.

In the second quarter, the tides began to shift. Quinnipiac would open the second scoring eight unanswered points and snatch the lead for the first time in the game. Capitalizing on five second quarter fouls, the Bobcats would go five for six on shots from the stripe.

On the defensive side of the ball Quinnipiac would force 10 turnovers on the Red Storm, holding them to eight points for the quarter.

When it was time for the second half, St. Johns slowly started to claw back. Back to back threes from graduate student guard Shaulana Wagner tied the game at 29 at the halfway mark of the third.

Quinnipiac would keep the Red Storm at bay, but St. Johns was able to claw away at the lead, only being down four by the time of the fourth quarter of play.

In the fourth, momentum completely shifted. After playing a clean three quarters, Quinnipiac’s fourth quarter was the complete opposite. The defense had continued to allow St John to score from both the perimeter and the post, raining down shots that kept finding the basket and going on an 11-2 run inside four minutes.

The offense, on the other hand, looked completely deflated. One Grisdale three pointer was the sole field goal the team had for eight minutes of the final frame. The Bobcats also struggled to hold onto the ball, turning it over 13 times, leading the Red Storm to come storming back and take back the lead.

Foul trouble served as the final nail in the coffin for the Bobcats. Fouls from junior forward Anna Foley, O’Donnell and senior guard Sydney Ryan halted any momentum Quinnipiac would get in order to put themselves back in the game.

With three minutes left to go, junior guard Beautiful Waheed laid in her 10th point of the game, giving St. Johns the lead for the first time since the five minute mark of the second quarter. The Red Storm would take that lead and never look back.

But in true program fashion, Quinnipiac refused to go down without a fight.

Down two with less than 10 seconds left and the ball, St. John’s high pressure defense prevented Quinnipiac from getting the ball to Foley in the post and as the final horn rang, St. Johns hung on for the win.

Quinnipiac returns to action next Tuesday, Nov. 18, traveling down Whitney Avenue to face the Yale Bulldogs. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.