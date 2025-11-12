Reflecting on the British Vogue article ‘Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing Now?’

On Oct. 29, Journalist Chanté Joseph published an opinion article for British Vogue titled, “Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing Now?”

A few days after the article got published, having never read it before, I started noticing multiple TikTok videos saying things like, “Sorry, Vogue, but it’s not embarrassing to have a boyfriend,” or, “I have to disagree with Vogue, being openly in love is pretty cool.” Curious and confused, I decided to look up the article myself.

I wasn’t sure what to expect going in. Is it really a universal belief that having a boyfriend is now embarrassing? Why could this be? Being in a relationship and finding love and partnership is great, is it not?

But as I read it, I realized it wasn’t quite what I expected it to be.

Joseph begins by reflecting on the 2010s, when sharing your relationship online was almost a status symbol. Couples’ content was everywhere and women were being praised for being in relationships. It was aspirational to have a boyfriend to show off.

“Women were rewarded for their ability to find and keep a man, with elevated social status and praise,” Joseph wrote. “It became even more suffocating when this could be leveraged on social media.”

She describes how it felt as if everyone was once living in “boyfriend land,” where life revolved around having and maintaining a relationship.

Now, though, the dynamic has shifted. People are posting less about their partners and audiences seem uninterested, even put off, by seeing influencers’ boyfriends showcased in their content.

Joseph refers to the “Delusional Diaries” podcast, fronted by two New York-based influencers, Halley Kate and Jaz, and their discussion on if having a boyfriend is lame now. One of the top comments on the podcast read, “Why does having a boyfriend feel Republican now?” “Boyfriends are out of style. They won’t come back until they start acting right,” read another.

Still, Joseph makes it clear that there is no shame in falling in love or actively trying to find love, but there’s also nothing wrong with not wanting a relationship. Many women are reclaiming single life, turning what was once seen as a lonely or undesirable status into something empowering. Ultimately, the shift challenges the old idea that a woman needs a man to be happy or successful.

After reading and digesting the purpose of the article, it was clear that people criticizing it online either didn’t read it or completely missed the point.

The article is not saying women shouldn’t be in happy, healthy relationships. It’s celebrating the fact that we now live in a world where a woman’s worth isn’t defined by her relationship status.

This message really resonates with Generation Z and Millennials, whose lives look completely different than the generations before them. Our parents’ generations, mostly Generation X, typically married young, often between the ages of 23 to 26. My parents, both Generation X, got married at the age of 24. Now, Millennials and Generation Z are often waiting longer to settle down, and many women are choosing to live alone or with friends rather than moving straight in with a male partner.

For a lot of women, that’s groundbreaking. Many today are the first in their families to experience that kind of independence.

Not so long ago, women needed men to open bank accounts, to sign leases and to have any sort of mobility and flexibility in the world. That’s no longer the case. Women today are independent and self-sufficient. They’re not settling for relationships just to gain access to benefits they can now provide for themselves.

What Joseph is really saying is that with this newfound freedom and flexibility, women would rather live full, satisfying lives on their own than with some guy just because she’s required to follow a heteronormative script.

In 2025, the idea of being a “male-centric” woman, someone who shapes her identity around her boyfriend, feels outdated. Women have more opportunities and autonomy than ever before, so why should our entire personalities revolve around who we’re dating?

That’s why I was surprised by how many people online seemed angry instead of inspired. Even for women in relationships, this should feel empowering. It’s exciting that we live in a time that generations of women before us could only dream about. One where being single isn’t just a waiting room for a man to choose you, but a valid and joyful stage of life on its own.

It’s wonderful to add a boyfriend into your life when feeling whole on your own beforehand, and finding love is something worth celebrating. But we can’t keep romanticizing being male-centric when women have more independence and opportunity than ever before.

For the people criticizing this article online, it’s important to realize Joseph isn’t attacking love or relationships, but it’s a reflection on how far women have come. It challenges us to think about what it means to be fulfilled, independent and self-defined in a world that once told us our value depended on being chosen.

Regardless of your relationship status, the real takeaway is that women finally have the freedom to decide what happiness looks like for themselves, and that is worth celebrating.