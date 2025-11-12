The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Past and present Bobcats showcased in the 2025 Rivalry Series

Claire Frankland, Sports Editor
November 11, 2025
Former Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey defenseman Kati Tabin shoots for Quinnipiac. (Photo Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics)

Team USA and Team Canada will face off in a four-game matchup for the 2025 Rivalry Series, and some familiar faces for Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey will participate, including former defenseman and captain ‘20 Kati Tabin, as well as assistant coach Brent Hill.

Kati Tabin

Former Quinnipiac defender Tabin will appear in the Rivalry Series for Team Canada, as the Winnipeg native played for the Bobcats from 2016 to 2020, proving to be a strong defensive asset.

In her freshman campaign, Tabin recorded two goals and five assists, appearing in 32 games for the Bobcats, while blocking 24 shots. In returning to Hamden for her sophomore season, she doubled her point total to 14, coming off three goals and 11 assists. She would further nearly double her blocked shots total, ending the season with 47, the second highest on the team.

In her final season in Hamden, Tabin was named captain of the Bobcats, recording 18 points, on five goals and 13 assists, with a plus-nine on-ice rating.

“She is such a wonderful skater, like, just so explosive, and how she could create time and space for herself,” head coach Cass Turner said. “I think she found her footing in terms of herself as a leader…she’s the first player in our program’s history to play on the Canadian Senior National Team.”

After departing from Hamden, she was drafted No. 30 overall in the Professional Women’s Hockey League by the Montreal Victoire. In her professional career thus far, Tabin has tallied 14 points, coming on five goals and nine assists.

Brent Hill

Hill will serve as a coach for Team USA during the Rivalry Series, serving as assistant coach for the Bobcats for five full seasons.

During his first couple of seasons in Hamden, Hills’ leadership has resulted in the Bobcats’ power play sitting in the top 10 consistently, while also being ranked among the top teams nationally in scoring, according to Quinnipiac Athletics.

Prior to Quinnipiac, Hill’s resume includes extensive coaching experience, coaching for the USA Hockey U18 Women’s National Team at the 2015 IIHF Women’s World Championships, Merrimack College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

