Men’s basketball captures win in home opener against CCSU

HAMDEN — After a disappointing season opening loss to St. John’s, Quinnipiac men’s basketball needed to make a statement. Central Connecticut State University just happened to be next on the schedule.

The Bobcats showed out Thursday night in the 71-49 win over the Blue Devils

Senior guard Asim Jones shone in his home debut with Quinnipiac. Jones started the game off with a perfect shot from beyond the arc, then just minutes later drove down the lane and hit a Kyrie Irving-esque layup around two defenders.

Freshman guard Keith McKnight, who made headlines for his impressive 19 point debut against St. John’s, got into foul trouble early. Two quick fouls in the middle of the first half saw McKnight head back to the bench as the Blue Devils tied the game with a pair of free throws.

But as soon as the Blue Devils snatched momentum from the Bobcats, Quinnipiac grabbed it right back. Sophomore guard Jaden Zimmerman drove down the lane and hit a tough and-one foul, sending the packed crowd into a frenzy.

Minutes later, Zimmerman walked down the court again and hit a deep three. The run from Zimmerman allowed Quinnipiac to jump to a 22-17 lead with six minutes left in the first half.

Just seconds later, senior forward Amarri Monroe drove down the lane and dropped an electric one handed dunk, drawing the crowd to their feet.

As the clock wound down to zero in the first half, Quinnipiac’s lead only grew. By halftime, the score read 37-27 in favor of the Bobcats.

Things were still going Quinnipiac’s way at the start of the second half, but the Bobcats weren’t seeing much production at all from their bench unit.

With 15 minutes left in the game, all 48 of Quinnipiac’s points were scored by starters; sophomore guard Nate Gurrengomba was the only bench player to attempt a field goal. At that point in the game, he was 0-4.

But none of that mattered in the grand picture; Quinnipiac was rolling, and the home crowd was certainly an advantage.

Halfway through the second half, sophomore forward Grant Randall laid down a ferocious two hand slam, extending Quinnipiac’s lead to 19 and causing the crowd to lose control, forcing the Blue Devils to call a timeout.

“The crowd was outstanding,” head coach Tom Pecora said. “I’m gonna do everything I can to get to every student and thank people, because that environment is a huge advantage.”

From that point on, it was a parade from three point land for Quinnipiac, as the Bobcats continued to pile on.

Randall in particular showed out, with career highs in both points (14) and rebounds (8), along with the previously mentioned dunk.

“I feel like I’m playing with a lot more confidence this year,” Randall said.

For the star duo of Monroe and Zimmerman, who the latter said would be like “LeBron and Dwayne Wade” this season, they certainly played like it.

Monroe led the game in scoring with 20 points and grabbed eight boards as well. Zimmerman poured on 19 points as well.

“The veterans stepped up,” Pecora said. “We got something to build off of.”

Towards the end of the game, the crowd began to chant “We want AK!” Referencing junior forward Akintola Akinniyi, whose popular presence on social media has garnered him a fanbase. Akinniyi checked into the game with two minutes left in the game to thunderous applause.

The Bobcats will stay local for their next matchup, as they will take on Yale on Nov. 11. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.