Is Disney’s choice to revive ‘The Muppet Show’ a blessing or a curse?

Growing up, I was always captivated by the Muppets. As a matter of fact, I’ve probably watched every Muppet movie over and over again. Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the gang always knew how to put a smile on my face with their antics.

However, recently it feels like the Walt Disney Company is starting to let go of the Muppets with the closure of Muppet Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 7. Keep in mind, Muppet Courtyard was the last project Jim Henson, the creator of the Muppets, worked on before his death in 1990.

Yet, on Sept. 17, the Disney Company announced some of the best Muppet news I’ve heard in a long time, with “The Muppet Show” making a special return on Disney+ in 2026 for the 50th anniversary of the original show.

“It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights, it’s time to get things started as The Muppet Show returns for a triumphant event on Disney+ in 2026 with special guest star Sabrina Carpenter!” Disney+ wrote on X. “This brand-new installment from The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the gang as they return to the Muppet Theatre to put on a variety show filled with music, comedy, and plenty of chaos.”

Disney launching this special can only foreshadow what’s to come, with The Hollywood Reporter saying the special will serve as a backdoor pilot for more to follow.

And honestly, I think it’s a great idea for not only the Walt Disney Company, but for fans as well.

“The Muppet Show” first aired in 1974, before transforming into a regular series in 1976. The show aired 120 episodes over the course of five seasons, before ultimately ending in 1981. During its five year prime run as a series, the show amassed large audiences from all generations, in part due to its element of bringing in celebrity guests to host episodes.

For instance, the series’ highest rated episodes feature singer-songwriter Elton John and the cast of Star Wars, with actor Mark Hamill, actor Anthony Daniels and actor Peter Mayhew, according to IMDb.

And with the pilot episode launching in 2026, Disney aims to utilize this same practice to draw audiences in, with the announcement that the first celebrity host will be singer-songwriter Carpenter.

Carpenter has exploded in popularity within the last two years, with the release of her sixth studio album, “Short n’ Sweet,” in 2024 and the recent release of her seventh studio album “Man’s Best Friend.” After its release, “Short n’ Sweet” spent three consecutive weeks in No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and as of Sept. 2025, has surpassed 8.1 million streams. “Man’s Best Friend” spent two consecutive weeks in the No. 1.

From these two albums, Carpenter has become known for her sexy, risky lyrics and messages embedded throughout her songs, along with her stage presence.

Despite being a self proclaimed lover of Carpenter, I honestly find this part of the announcement a little interesting by Disney, and not in a good way.

While Carpenter’s past relations with the company, including her starring in the show “Girl Meets World” and voice acting in “Sofia the First,” may have influenced its decision to select her, Carpenter’s new persona makes me question Disney’s decision.

And while these songs and lyrics have become widely popular for teens and older audiences, the younger audience that enjoys “The Muppet Show” may not be the best for Carpenter to host.

Since many of the original viewers of the television series are older now, they are going to want to pass the joy of the show down to their kids and grandkids. However, these grandkids run the risk of being exposed to Carpenter’s new hypersexual persona.

I mean, is she gonna ask Kermit if he’s ever tried this one? I’m honestly expecting it at this point, with the hope it goes over the heads of younger audiences.

Time will be the only testament to how this pilot will go and if the company can truly revive the once hit show.

In the meantime, it’s time for Disney to play the music, light the lights and get things started.