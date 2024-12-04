‘Arcane’ season two is a tragic masterpiece

Every frame, every mili-second of each episode is so carefully thought out. From barely-there frames that you have to pause the episode just right for, through the mixture of various animation styles used, the hours and hours of work that went into this make up for the three years we had to wait for the season to come out.

That is even more supported by the soundtrack. There isn’t a single song that is bad. “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons stayed as the intro — great decision in my opinion — and it is supported by songs from artists ranging from Ashnikko to Twenty One Pilots. Woodkid, the artist behind “Guns for hire” from season one returned with “To Ashes and Blood” and d4vd’s “Remember Me” might just be the most emotional song when you watch the scene it accompanies. My top three, though, have to be “Come Play” by Stray Kids (and yeah maybe it is because it’s my favorite group and the song plays in a scene with my favorite character), “Sucker” by Marcus King and “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” by Strommae and Pomme. It is kind of sad to think that there won’t be another season. While multiple series’ about other parts of the League of Legends lore have been confirmed, “Arcane” really is over. And it was a tragic masterpiece.