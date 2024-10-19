Women’s soccer upset by Mount St. Mary’s, loses first conference game in two years

Entering Saturday afternoon, Quinnipiac women’s soccer had not lost a conference game since 2022 and was undefeated against Mount St. Mary’s the last 13 seasons.

That all changed 10 minutes into regulation when Mount St. Mary’s junior midfielder Taylor Simmons scored on graduate student goalkeeper Sophia Lospinoso, snapping her 10-game shutout streak dating back to the end of August.

Mount St. Mary’s had won just two MAAC games this season, upsetting conference leader Quinnipiac who has eight.

Momentum continued to swing the Mountaineers’ way, as they tallied on another goal from graduate student defender Kayla Pennington to bring their lead to two in the 28th minute. For the first time this season, the Bobcats had to play from behind during MAAC play.

Quinnipiac had chances to get on the board in the first half, but a relentless Mountaineer defense kept the conference’s best offense at bay.

Despite the Bobcats’ constant pressure through the next 45 minutes, Mount St. Mary’s back line wasn’t phased and made a gritty Quinnipiac team look lost. It was unable to generate any momentum and lacked commanding the offensive zone.

Quinnipiac’s best scoring chance came with three minutes to go in regulation when senior defender Talie Lyon ripped a shot that was saved, followed by a rebound by graduate student defender Victoria Foster that hit off the crossbar, cementing the Mountaineers’ 2-0 shutout.

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Bobcats sit at 8-1 in the MAAC, 10-3-1 overall.

Quinnipiac attempts to get back in the win column when it travels to Manhattan on Oct. 23. Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m.