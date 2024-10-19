The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Women’s soccer upset by Mount St. Mary’s, loses first conference game in two years

James Kassan, Staff Writer
October 19, 2024
Tyler Rinko
Freshman midfielder Klara Bengtsson takes a corner kick against Niagara on Oct. 5.

Entering Saturday afternoon, Quinnipiac women’s soccer had not lost a conference game since 2022 and was undefeated against Mount St. Mary’s the last 13 seasons.

That all changed 10 minutes into regulation when Mount St. Mary’s junior midfielder Taylor Simmons scored on graduate student goalkeeper Sophia Lospinoso, snapping her 10-game shutout streak dating back to the end of August.

Mount St. Mary’s had won just two MAAC games this season, upsetting conference leader Quinnipiac who has eight.

Momentum continued to swing the Mountaineers’ way, as they tallied on another goal from graduate student defender Kayla Pennington to bring their lead to two in the 28th minute. For the first time this season, the Bobcats had to play from behind during MAAC play.

Quinnipiac had chances to get on the board in the first half, but a relentless Mountaineer defense kept the conference’s best offense at bay.

Despite the Bobcats’ constant pressure through the next 45 minutes, Mount St. Mary’s back line wasn’t phased and made a gritty Quinnipiac team look lost. It was unable to generate any momentum and lacked commanding the offensive zone.

Quinnipiac’s best scoring chance came with three minutes to go in regulation when senior defender Talie Lyon ripped a shot that was saved, followed by a rebound by graduate student defender Victoria Foster that hit off the crossbar, cementing the Mountaineers’ 2-0 shutout.

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Bobcats sit at 8-1 in the MAAC, 10-3-1 overall.

Quinnipiac attempts to get back in the win column when it travels to Manhattan on Oct. 23. Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Junior outside hitter Yagmur Gunes goes in for a kill against Iona on Oct. 13.
Volleyball defeats Marist despite numerous errors
Freshman goaltender Dylan Silverstein warms up for a game against Penn State on Oct. 12, 2024
Emptying the notebook from No. 8 Quinnipiac’s 2-1 loss to No. 10 Maine
The new residence hall, The Grove, holds 417 students.
Two months in, students disheartened with The Grove
Quinnipiac University hosts their annual Fall Festival with various activities, including a performance by The 502s.
'Living in the moment': The 502s rock the stage at Fall Fest
New MLB rules hold up two years later
New MLB rules hold up two years later
Quinnipiac shuttle service adds new stops to support international commuter students
Quinnipiac shuttle service adds new stops to support international commuter students
More in Soccer
Bridget (left), Dave (middle) and Kevin Clarke (right) together after a men's soccer game on Sept. 24.
Dave Clarke's legacy goes beyond women's soccer
Quinnipiac men's soccer dawns navy dri-fit tees with white lettering, “WE’RE WITH YOU NICK” on the front and Cardona’s surname and number, 32 on the back.
Men’s soccer supports injured teammate with custom t-shirts
Freshman midfielders Sivert Ryssdalsnes (top left), Fredrik Moen (bottom right), junior forward Simon Bakken (bottom left) and freshman forward William Holum (top right) pose with the Norwegian flag.
Not so far from home
Quinnipiac junior goalkeeper Karl Netzell saves a shot in a game against Columbia on Aug. 30.
Quinnipiac draws with La Salle after physical matchup
Photos by Quinnipiac Athletics/Peyton McKenzie/Tripp Menhall/Aidan Sheedy/Photo illustration by Tripp Menhall
Memorializing milestones
Junior forward Morgan Cupo celebrates after scoring against Sacred Heart on Sept. 7.
Calm, cool and collected women’s soccer snag first MAAC victory over Sacred Heart
More in Sports
Quinnipiac student-athletes take a shot at mental health
Quinnipiac student-athletes take a shot at mental health
Graduate student goaltender Noah Altman has played just under 12 minutes in four seasons as of Oct. 16.
Noah Altman’s off-ice leadership paves way for alternate captainship
Junior forward Jeremy Wilmer skates toward the puck in a game against Penn State on Oct. 12.
Quinnipiac scrapes by Penn State 3-2 in home opener
Graduate student forward Sophie Urban lines up for a face-off against Princeton on Feb. 3.
Frank and Samoskevich shine in 1-0 win over the Friars
Quinnipiac sophomore forward Andon Cerbone looks at former teammate, senior forward Cristophe Tellier in an exhibition game on Oct. 6.
Cristophe Tellier’s return to Hamden
Freshman defender Francisca Eschoyez goes toward the ball in a game against Merrimack on Sept. 15.
Francisca Eschoyez’s impressive rookie season continues
About the Contributor
Tyler Rinko
Tyler Rinko, Associate Photography Editor