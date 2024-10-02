The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Tim Wise speaks on Critical Race Theory

Andrew Allison, Contributing Writer
October 1, 2024
Tripp Menhall
Tim Wise, author of “White Like Me,” talks during the Critical Conversations event.

Prominent anti-racist author Tim Wise visited Quinnipiac University’s Mt. Carmel Auditorium as part of the Office of Inclusive Excellence’s “Critical Conversations” series on Thursday, Sept. 26.

“The objective of the Critical Conversations series is to foster an inclusive and intellectually stimulating environment at Quinnipiac, promoting inclusivity of thought, respectful dialog, empathetic engagement and open mindedness among students, faculty and staff,” said Claude Mayo, director of inclusive excellence, prior to Wise’s speech.

Wise’s message to Quinnipiac students was that they should be open to discussing systemic racism and their role in preventing it.

“Number one, just being open to hearing someone talk about how the system is marginalizing them, rather than getting defensive about that,” Wise said, in an interview with The Chronicle. “(Be) open to having it pointed out.”

Students and faculty watch as Tim Wise, anti-racist writer and educator, speaks during the Critical Conversations event on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.
(Tripp Menhall)

During his speech, Wise discussed many points regarding critical race theory and its recognition.

“It’s the kind of conversations that about half the states in this country are not allowing schools to have at least not in the way that they would like to have them, or been having them over the years, about half the states in this country that have essentially prohibited discussions on systemic racism at the K-12 level,” Wise said.

He claimed some schools and institutions are intimidated by state governments into not discussing critical race theory in their classrooms.

One of Wise’s main points was that people should be open to accepting that systemic racism still exists.

“There’s a lot of things we don’t know and that we don’t understand because we’ve never had to look at them,” Wise said.

According to Wise, critical race theory was developed to explain how racism still exists today, even after the Civil Rights movement.

“So they developed this body of thought to sort of explain that maybe this problem of racism is much more deeply ingrained than we thought,” Wise said. “…you still need to engage it in order to know if you can revise a theory,” Wise said.

He emphasized that critical race theory can be “revised,” and to be revised it has to be exercised.

“You still need to engage it in order to know if you can revise a theory,” Wise said. He emphasized that critical race theory can be “revised,” and to be revised it has to be exercised.

Wise described critical race theory as an attempt to explain something that we see and don’t understand. “I think the most important thing to know is that, just like any theory, it tries to explain a phenomenon, right?”

He used a metaphor of “whack-a-mole” to describe how racism is hard to defeat because it is removed from one place and “pops up” somewhere else.

Wise has spent over 30 years visiting and speaking with various audiences and institutions about dealing with racial inequity in their organizations.

Claude Mayo, director of inclusive excellence, introduces Tim Wise as the first speaker for the Critical Conversations Series. (Tripp Menhall)

He is also the author of nine books and his memoir, “White Like Me.”

The Office of Inclusive Excellence plans to invite additional speakers, including one within the next few weeks.

“The events are designed to empower participants to be better prepared to embrace inclusivity of thought by actively listening to and engaging with concepts and ideas that may challenge their personal values without dismissing or silencing different viewpoints,” Mayo said.

 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Quinnipiac men's lacrosse adds defensive coordinator Logan Tousaw to the coaching staff.
Men’s lacrosse adds Logan Tousaw to coaching staff
Quinnipiac women's ice hockey will travel to Northern Ireland in 2026 for the second time in program history.
Women’s ice hockey to participate in women’s inaugural Friendship Series
The monster behind 'Monsters'
The monster behind 'Monsters'
Men's hockey huddles before a game against Brown on Feb. 23.
Men’s hockey season preview and analysis
Sophomore Natalie Spiska hits the ball in the Quinnipiac Classic on Oct. 9, 2023.
Two top-five finishes start golf’s fall slate
Quinnipiac huddles in a match against Saint Peter's on Sept. 29.
Quinnipiac volleyball faces heartbreaking five-set defeat to Saint Peter’s
More in Features
Professor Bessie Flores Zaldivar signs her newly published book 'Libertad.'
Quinnipiac professors host book reading and discussion
Quinnipiac University graduate student Marcus Pierre started his non-profit in one of his classes. (Photo Courtesy of Marcus Pierre)
Quinnipiac graduate aims to teach children about internet safety
Ashley Cotto, an alumna of Quinnipiac University’s School of Communication, is the founder and owner of Narcissus Beauty, LLC. (Photo contributed by Ashley Cotto)
School of Communications alumna founds a mythology based makeup brand 'Narcissus Beauty'
Sue Perlgut (right), the director of the movie "Connie Cook: A Documentary," and Maya Doyle, associate professor of social work and medical sciences, answer questions after the screening of the movie on March 28.
Quinnipiac screens ‘Connie Cook: A Documentary’ to spotlight pre-Roe abortion activist
Quinnipiac law alum sows 'seeds of greatness’ as Hartford's newest mayor
Quinnipiac law alum sows 'seeds of greatness’ as Hartford's newest mayor
David Fryson, interim vice president for equity and inclusion, has been tasked with rebuilding the Office of Inclusive Excellence after recent turnover.
How the interim chief equity official’s background prepared him to rebuild Quinnipiac’s diversity office
More in News
Quinnipiac University School of Law received new ranks from the PreLaw Magazine and is recognized for its experiential learning programs.
New rankings, experiential learning and more for Quinnipiac’s School of Law
Quinnipiac's School of Communications adds a new Sports Communications major.
School of Communications announces new major
Quinnipiac’s 990 Form shows increase in officials salaries
Quinnipiac’s 990 Form shows increase in officials salaries
New student organization tries to raise awareness about human trafficking
New student organization tries to raise awareness about human trafficking
Whitney Pizza replaces Falcon Pizza
Whitney Pizza replaces Falcon Pizza
Voter education committee encourages students to vote
Voter education committee encourages students to vote
About the Contributor
Tripp Menhall
Tripp Menhall, Creative Director