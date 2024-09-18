The hassles of having curly hair

It’s frustrating and disappointing when brands that promote themselves as healthy and organic switch up once they get popular. Many comments under the video claimed Mielle made their scalp itchy, thinned their hair and caused their hair to fall out in chunks. While this may not be the case for everyone, a large majority seem to share the same story.

I have used Mielle products in the past and have always gone back to the basics after. The shampoo never made my scalp feel clean and the hair growth oil never made a difference. I always try my best to wear my hair naturally and loose, but it’s difficult when I feel like my hair doesn’t look good. After switching to a consistent routine with healthy products, my hair is the longest it has ever been. Just took me about 19 years to get to that point. My experience is just one of many in the curly hair community. Taking care of textured hair is a personal journey that often involves a lot of trial and error. Most of the time, we have to trust brands that claim to care about our needs. When those companies don’t deliver or, worse, cause harm, it breaks that trust. The concerns about Mielle point to a bigger problem in the beauty industry: a lack of honesty and responsibility. For years, the industry has been criticized for using harmful chemicals, especially in products aimed at communities of color. Ingredients like sulfates, parabens, and formaldehyde, which can damage hair, are still commonly used. For black women, this is an even bigger issue. Historically, there haven’t been many products made specifically for textured hair, and the existing ones often have high prices or questionable ingredients. Brands like Mielle stepped in to serve this need. But when these brands start cutting corners or putting profits first, it feels like a betrayal. Finding the right products can feel like an endless struggle. However, as more people push for clean and effective products, change is possible. Companies must be responsible for the ingredients they use and the promises they make. Until then, the curly hair community will keep pushing for products that not only make our hair look good but also keep it healthy in the long run.