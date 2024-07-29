The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

    Samantha Galantini qualifies for 124th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

    July 29, 2024
    Samantha+Galantini+lines+up+a+drive+at+the+2024+MAAC+Championships.
    Quinnipiac Athletics
    Samantha Galantini lines up a drive at the 2024 MAAC Championships.

    Sophomore Samantha Galantini has qualified for her second U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship. The West Orange, N.J. native shot a 67 (-3) — with five birdies and two bogeys — to make it into the field.

    Galantini competed at the 123rd U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in 2023 and advanced to the Round of 64. She entered as the No. 35 seed and fell six holes to four against 2022 All-ACC Anne Chen from Duke.

    In her first season at Quinnipiac, Galantini had top-10 finishes at the Hartford One Day Invitational, Quinnipiac Classic, Navy Spring Invitational and the MAAC Championships. 

    “Samantha is just solid, she’s consistent almost all the time,” head coach John O’Connor said after the Quinnipiac Classic on October 10, 2023. “If she has an unusual score that’s not where we think she should be, she bounces right back. The bad scores don’t affect her. She’s solid all the time. She’s gonna be a good golfer for us in the future.” 

    The 124th championship will take place on Aug. 5-11 at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

