The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Famed singer Jennifer Lopezs newest documentary has people questioning the authenticity of the star.

Why people are hating on Jennifer Lopez

2
Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

Popular Twitch streamer accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend: Why it matters

3
Shane Gillis: From cancellation to comedic dynamo

Shane Gillis: From cancellation to comedic dynamo

4
Wendy Williams’ talk show ended after more than 14 years because of her health struggles.

What happened to Wendy Williams?

5
How the UFC stiffs its athletes out of millions

How the UFC stiffs its athletes out of millions

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

“Challengers” might be a bit challenging to understand

Alexandra Martinakova, Editor-in-Chief
July 22, 2024
Daniele+Caruso%2Fprinterval+
Daniele Caruso/printerval

When I first heard about “Challengers,” my first thought was “Oh no.” 

As an ex-tennis player, I’ve grown tired of movies about tennis. Most of them are documentaries anyway, and a lot of them show how hard the life of a professional tennis player is, but still push the message that if you try hard enough, anything is possible. 

“Challengers” took all that and threw it into the trash. 

Following the story of Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor), the movie is messy and confusing — just like the relationships between the characters. 

Tashi might seem like the villain in the story — “home-wrecking” the friendship between Art and Patrick and then later cheating on Art with Patrick — but in reality, she is but a tennis player. 

Tennis was her whole life. It was what she was born to do. Once it was taken away from her, she resented both of the boys — Patrick for being the reason behind her injury and Art for getting to do what she couldn’t. She still loved them, but they could never be her biggest love. 

I’m not excusing or justifying any of her actions, I’m just saying I get them. I encountered so many people like her, who lived and breathed the sport. Because while every sport is incredibly hard, tennis is a tad specific. It’s difficult, both mentally and physically, and you are out there alone. It takes a specific character to survive it — and to survive in the world of it. 

Tashi is the tragedy of this movie. A legend who could never be, because one moment took her whole career away from her. And I must say that Zendaya portrayed the moment of Tashi’s injury perfectly. I never suffered quite a traumatic injury myself, but saw many of my friends who did. In many of these scenes I had to look away. So many careers were ended by a single injury, and while tragic, unfortunately Tashi is just one of many.

Tashi managed to stay in that life through Art and she both loved and hated him for it. In the end, she loved tennis the most. 

Art on the other hand loved her more than tennis. Loved her more than he loved Patrick. He played because he was good and he did it for her. He had the talent but he lacked the passion that Patrick or Tashi had. And that’s what made him miserable. 

Now Patrick is what every young tennis player is afraid of. Trying to play while not having enough funds to find a place to sleep. He was a junior star that burned out too quickly. He was overconfident and too prideful to admit it. 

I do feel the need to defend him a little bit, though. Even though Tashi saw him as the reason behind her injury, he objectively really wasn’t — they were both at equal blame for the argument about their relationship. And he lost it all. He lost Tashi, but he also lost Art, his best friend. I am kind of disappointed we never saw why he and Art stopped talking — and I don’t buy the actors’ theory of Art being the true villain, he might’ve been a messy teenager but the other two were messy adults. Art at least grew up. 

But that’s just another part of the movie. that goes unexplained. We never saw how Patrick and Tashi got together. We never saw Tashi through her recovery or how she became Art’s coach. We never saw Art’s injury. And we never saw who won between Patrick and Art. 

The open ending was unexpected but it made sense to me. Not so much to my friends and others in the cinema, though. But it was never about who was going to win. 

No, in the end, Patrick and Art achieved what Tashi was talking about earlier in the movie — the perfect relationship through tennis. For that final rally that we saw, they understood each other perfectly and Tashi got what she wanted. 

I’ll admit that the story might be difficult to understand for those who never lived through that life. That doesn’t mean it can’t be enjoyable regardless. 

The story is told through flashbacks, essentially, with the final tennis match being the present. It keeps the dynamic up and moves the plot in an interesting way. 

However, I would like to know the decisions behind the music because I felt like I was in a rave for a majority of the viewing. 

I have to admit, it’s a well-made movie. Surprising amounts of nudity, questionable music choices and camera shots aside — I mean we were a tennis ball at one point for god’s sake —  it truly was a great watch. Maybe a bit “challenging” to understand, but that’s the charm of it. 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
The love and heartbreak of 12 Notes
The love and heartbreak of '12 Notes'
Childish Gambino’s ‘Atavista’ gives listeners a revamped look into the past
Childish Gambino’s ‘Atavista’ gives listeners a revamped look into the past
Historic books and magazine issues line the kitchen table of Gil and Helen Spencer on April 17.
‘If it isn’t remembered, it didn’t happen’ — a local club, a methodology and a message for the next generation
Pop artist Flo Rida, known best for his 2000s club hits, performs at M&T Bank Arena for Wake The Giant on Sunday, April 14.
Flo Rida headlines Student Programming Board's annual Wake the Giant concert
Frankie Cyanide showing off his drag outfit and makeup during Gender and Sexuality Alliances Drag Brunch Bingo on Sunday.
Brunch served with a side of drag
Bluey says goodbye for now in special season finale
'Bluey' says goodbye for now in special season finale
More in Featured
Quinnipiac sophomore forwards Mason Marcellus and Andon Cerbone celebrate after a go-ahead goal against New Hampshire on October 21, 2023.
Quinnipiac strongly represented at 2024 NHL Development Camps
Elliott Groenewold handles the puck in a game for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.
Rising freshman Elliott Groenewold drafted by Boston Bruins in NHL Draft
Former Quinnipiac rugby center Ilona Maher runs with the ball during a match.
Former Quinnipiac rugby player selected to 2024 Olympic roster
Shay Maloney dumps the puck into the offensive zone in a game against Providence on Dec. 10, 2022.
Former Bobcat Shay Maloney drafted 34th overall to PWHL Boston
Battle of the Cats: Men’s tennis heads to NYC to face Columbia in the first round of NCAA Tournament
Battle of the Cats: Men’s tennis heads to NYC to face Columbia in the first round of NCAA Tournament
Quinnipiacs open pyramid group poses after winning an NCATA individual national championship on April 28.
Acrobatics and tumbling claims two individual national championships
More in Movies
Dune: Part Two shakes the senses with this years biggest sci-fi masterclass
'Dune: Part Two' shakes the senses with this year's biggest sci-fi masterclass
Go home for the holidays with The Holdovers
Go home for the holidays with 'The Holdovers'
After Jackie honors a trio of Black baseball pioneers
'After Jackie' honors a trio of Black baseball pioneers
Anyone But You is leading the rom-com renaissance
'Anyone But You' is leading the rom-com renaissance
Sundance 2024: The ones to watch
Sundance 2024: The ones to watch
‘The Iron Claw’ wrestles with the pain of what could’ve been
‘The Iron Claw’ wrestles with the pain of what could’ve been
About the Contributor
Alexandra Martinakova
Alexandra Martinakova, Editor-in-Chief

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *