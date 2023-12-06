Checking in, reaching out

“We were here last two years ago,” Rob said. “The last time I was in this building, (Hayden) was out on the ice. So for me personally, obviously, it’s a little bittersweet. But then also to see the reception, to see the parents that stuck around, we did the ceremony on the ice. That’s what happens every time we do these moments, it’s like you could see the joy in people’s faces, and the appreciation for the message.”

The event’s coordinator, Mike DeFelice, has only been HYHA’s president since May, but thought this program was exactly what this town needed after attending a Shoulder Check event in Stamford, Connecticut, with his daughter, Piper. “It was cool today because you could see kids from different perspectives because the (teenagers) are the age group you really want to focus on because that’s when the mental stress usually comes into their lives,” DeFelice said. “It’s really important for the young ones too to start learning about it in a simpler way before they hit that stage.” The point for DeFelice was having the Hamden community at the core and providing the kids with a nurturing place to not just play hockey and score goals, but to spend time with their friends and foster lifelong connections. “My personal goal is to bring the program back to what it was when I was a kid,” DeFelice said. “Which was a family-oriented, close-knit group of kids who grew up together from five years old and were friends for the rest of their life.” In a town overflowing with ice hockey fans — even before Quinnipiac University’s men’s NCAA Championship — HYHA has had several banners to raise too, yet a new movement united Hamden’s hockey community because of a simple shoulder check. It’s all about reaching out, checking in and making contact. “You’re not alone. And the shoulder check says, I’m right here,” Rob said. “You never know when someone might need a hand, so let’s go out there and put as many hands on shoulders as we can.”