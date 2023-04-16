Quinnipiac’s Luis Kortright announces transfer to Rhode Island

After making a two-day visit to URI from April 15-16, former Quinnipiac junior guard Luis Kortright officially announced his commitment to join the Rams for his senior season Sunday.

Kortright, who started a career-best 10 games this past year, now joins a URI team that drastically underperformed in 2022-23. In their loss to Quinnipiac on Nov. 7, the Rams let Kortright drop 15 points and five rebounds in a five-point upset.

“RHODY WADDUP,” Kortright wrote on Instagram.

The Manhattan, New York, native suited up in 31 games this past season, setting career highs in points per game (10.3), rebounds per game (4.1) and field-goal percentage (.389). In his three seasons in Hamden, Kortright eclipsed double-digit points in 30 games.

Kortright is the second member of the Bobcats to officially commit to another school, after junior guard Dezi Jones transferred to Austin Peay on March 24. Junior wing Tymu Chenery is still currently in the transfer portal.