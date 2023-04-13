Quinnipiac forward Michael Lombardi signs ATO with AHL’s Tuscon’s Roadrunners

Quinnipiac graduate student forward Michael Lombardi signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL Thursday, per the AHL transaction report.

An ATO is a contract commonly signed by players leaving the college or junior level to turn pro.

Lombardi becomes the third member of the Bobcats’ national championship team to sign a professional contract. Graduate student forward TJ Friedmann signed with the AHL’s Utica Comets on Tuesday, followed by sophomore goaltender Yaniv Perets inking an entry level deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Barrington, Rhode Island, native recorded 79 points in 175 games with Quinnipiac. He posted a career high of 14 goals and 27 points in 2021-22 before adding another 22 points this season.

“I’ve always been a fan of Quinnipiac and the way they play,” Lombardi said on April 5. “It was a dream for me to have an opportunity to come play here.”

Lombardi was also named an assistant captain for the 2022-23 season and helped solidify the scoring depth of a Bobcats team that finished the season tied for third in the country in scoring.