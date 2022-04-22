Quinnipiac in talks about people’s united sponsorship after bank’s merger with M&T

Amid the merger of M&T Bank and People’s United Bank on April 2, Quinnipiac University leaders plan on meeting with M&T to discuss the impact on the sponsorship and branding of the People’s United Center.

“University leaders are expected to meet with representatives of M&T Bank in the coming weeks to discuss our relationship,” Vice President for Public Relations John Morgan wrote in an email to The Chronicle April 21.

The People’s United Center opened in January 2007 on the York Hill Campus under the name TD Bank Sports Center. It is home of the Bobcat ice hockey and basketball teams. The university chose not to renew its partnership with TD Bank in 2017, instead entering into another 10-year agreement with People’s United and renaming the now-People’s United Center.

People’s United will remain a branch of M&T until the integration is completed later this year, when services will shift completely under the M&T name, according to the company.

Morgan did not comment on any specific ways this will impact the People’s United Center at the time of publication.

“M&T has already expressed a desire to continue a relationship with Quinnipiac and our discussions will explore the various ways our two organizations can work together,” Morgan wrote.