New initiative brings Quinnipiac Poll into classrooms

Quinnipiac University students can now take classes about data analysis, market opinion, research and reporting that incorporate the Quinnipiac University National Poll.

The Quinnipiac Signature Polling Experience launched this spring as a way to implement the Quinnipiac Poll into existing courses to teach students about the polling process firsthand. This semester, Political Psychology and Public Opinion and Marketing Research are the courses involved in the Quinnipiac initiative.

“It was inspired by President (Judy) Olian, who wanted to find ways for the poll to enrich the academic experiences of the students, and then I worked with Provost (Debra) Liebowitz,” said Doug Schwartz, associate vice president of the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute. “She and I partnered in coming up with an actual program to implement.”

The Quinnipiac Signature Polling Experience is multidisciplinary with courses in media studies, marketing and political science. The poll conducts public opinion surveys on politics and current issues with national and state polls. There will be a media studies course on political communication in the fall along with the political and marketing courses.

Scott McLean, professor of political science, said the idea started with discussions on raising the profile of Quinnipiac and the polling institute because it is well-known and respected.

“We wanted to find ways for the polling institute to have more of a relationship with our students and with the education that students receive at Quinnipiac,” McLean said.

The Quinnipiac Poll team includes polling analysts Tim Malloy and Mary Snow. Schwartz said their mission is to be as timely and as accurate as possible.

“Our goal is really about understanding why people think the way they do, and tracking trends,” Schwartz said. “Doing a more in-depth analysis of why people think or feel the way they do.”

