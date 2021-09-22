Lord Huron isn’t cowboying around with latest album ‘Long Lost’

“May you live until you die.”

That’s the tagline for Lord Huron’s fourth album, “Long Lost” which sets the tone for the somber, yet lively, album. It has a timeless sound that not only is a return to their earlier, more

rustic work, but also serves as an homage to an era long lost. Although the album was recorded and released in May 2021 during lockdowns, Lord Huron has hit the stage once more for their fall tour starting Sept.9.

“Long Lost” starts with a short introduction of lead singer Ben Schneider crooning a single verse while strumming notes on a guitar reminiscent of music from an older, wilder West before fading out to the sound of a clapping audience. This quick minute sets the scene for the whole album, which plays out like a performance set at the turn of the 20th century. There’s a vaudeville-esque narrator appearing between songs with a joke or an introduction between songs that have a timeless quality that could’ve been made a century ago, even though they were made this year.

The themes of Lord Huron’s latest are nothing particularly ground-breaking for the band. Their standard lyrics of longing and failed love are there and are not subtle with song titles like “Love Me Like You Used To” and “Mine Forever.”

However, the idea of time is toyed around with more in this album than the others. This shows in many of the lyrics, and the album’s sound is reminiscent of a lost time, and in other ways it is played within the songs. The album’s closer, a 14-minute instrumental bluntly called “Time’s Blur,” loops right back into the first song.

Some of the highlights of the album are the songs, “Love Me Like You Used To,” “Long Lost” and “I Lied” which features new and upcoming artist Allison Ponthier’s otherworldly singing. Like the rest of their albums, Lord Huron’s latest has a unified sound that ties every song to one another.