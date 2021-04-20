Astrology is a baseless belief that people need to drop

I’ve never been a fan of astrology. Ever since being introduced to it as a kid, I thought it was stupid. But to be fair, I didn’t fully understand it.

Almost a decade later, I will soon graduate college, and I can confidently say that I understand astrology.

And it’s still stupid.

For those who don’t know, each person has a zodiac sign based on when they were born during the year. As the Earth rotates, the sun will be located in a different constellation — this designates what is considered a sign. For example, those born between Jan. 20 to Feb. 18 are an Aquarius.

That’s me, if you cared. I don’t.

Anyway, those born in that time frame are generally characterized as progressive, humanitarian, shy, intellectual, independent, energetic, aloof and uncompromising. They are also able to easily solve problems, love to help others, are good listeners, dislike broken promises and hate being lonely.

On the surface, it may seem interesting. One could distinguish another’s features purely based on when they were born. It shows that the sun and stars have incredible influence over the world.

But try to prove it. Oh, right, you can’t because it’s pseudoscience.

The characteristics for each sign are widely generalized, grouping people who were born in a specific time frame. By the metric that astrology has in place, everyone born between Jan. 20 to Feb. 18 would have to have the same attributes.

I won’t act like I know everyone that was born as an Aquarius, but I can make a safe assumption that not every person has all of those traits. I don’t consider myself to be aloof or uncompromising nor am I energetic. But sure, I am shy and don’t like broken promises, and I would hope that others think I’m intellectual. However, these are common characteristics.

There are probably millions of shy intellectuals that don’t like when someone breaks promises, and a good number of them are probably not an Aquarius. Some may be a Leo or a Cancer or maybe a Capricorn — who knows?

It’s one thing to associate yourself with a constellation because you were born during it, but it’s a whole other issue if you generalize people’s personalities because they were born at a specific time.

Distributing personality traits based on the alignment of stars is not only foolish, but it takes away from the idea that each person is unique. By astrology’s methods, a person born at the same time as another person in the same location would have identical characteristics. For reference, twins aren’t identical — even if they look the same.

It doesn’t stop there, though. Because each sign is given a set of traits, people contemplate which zodiac signs are most compatible with another. As an Aquarius, I’m apparently best suited to date a Gemini or a Leo, and I should avoid a Taurus. This is a baseless matchmaker.

A zodiac sign doesn’t decide your characteristics, thus proving the dating “advice” to be preposterous. What does, though, is DNA.

It’s important to remember that you’re unique because of your parents. The genes they gave you are the reasons why you have specific personality traits. The stars have nothing to do with that.

I know astrology disciples will read this and probably say, “This is something an Aquarius would write.” I’m sure they’ll also disagree with just about everything I wrote. Well, you’re entitled to believe in your wrong opinion.